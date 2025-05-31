Somerset Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3%

ADI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

