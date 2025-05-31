Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of BSCR opened at $19.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
