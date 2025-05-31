Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $37.02 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

