Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 588 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $58.63 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

