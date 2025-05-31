Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

