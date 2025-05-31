Lantz Financial LLC Grows Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in National Grid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE NGG opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

