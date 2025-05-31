3,229 Shares in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Consumer Edge restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.