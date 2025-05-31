Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.