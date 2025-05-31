Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $78,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

