Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $82.60 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $9,459,972.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,816,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,145,389.44. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,174,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

