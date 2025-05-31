Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 556 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,642,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2%

HII opened at $223.14 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.77. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

