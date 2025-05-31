Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,573,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,666,000 after purchasing an additional 143,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

