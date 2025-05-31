B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,602,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,649,000 after buying an additional 316,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.