Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,222,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,703,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ingredion by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 842,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after buying an additional 89,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,675,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $155.44.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

