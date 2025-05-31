Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $10.15 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.29 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

