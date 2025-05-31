Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 42,728 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE HII opened at $223.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

