ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Cut by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up about 4.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

