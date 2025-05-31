Somerset Trust Co Purchases 639 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

