BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Boosted by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 8.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after buying an additional 753,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after buying an additional 628,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 381,504 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after buying an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,664,000 after buying an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.12 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $2,017,364. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

