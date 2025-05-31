LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 5,230 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

