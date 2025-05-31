iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 235,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 161,708 shares.The stock last traded at $70.78 and had previously closed at $70.84.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.