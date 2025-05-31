Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,421,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,382 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

