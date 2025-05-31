Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRRGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 20,241 shares.The stock last traded at $51.58 and had previously closed at $51.46.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

