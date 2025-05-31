Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells $39,182.00 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,346,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,801.45. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.56 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 7,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

