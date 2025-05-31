LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 7,069 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $384,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $197,434,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,630,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,499,000 after acquiring an additional 224,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

