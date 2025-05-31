Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires A$51,600.00 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($33,290.32).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 50,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($29,677.42).

On Tuesday, May 13th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 295 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$264.91 ($170.91).

On Friday, May 2nd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 39,193 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$36,057.56 ($23,262.94).

On Monday, May 5th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 19,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$17,670.00 ($11,400.00).

On Wednesday, May 7th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$93,000.00 ($60,000.00).

On Monday, April 28th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 108,443 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$92,718.77 ($59,818.56).

On Wednesday, April 30th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 46,741 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$43,328.91 ($27,954.13).

On Friday, February 28th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 12,225 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,046.53 ($9,062.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a PE ratio of 166.77, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

