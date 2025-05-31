LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

