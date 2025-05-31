Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $52,585.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $52,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,140. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $60,742.50.

On Thursday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $69,322.50.

On Monday, March 24th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $875.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

