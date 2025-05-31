Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Keith Katkin Sells 7,844 Shares

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $49,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.30. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE EBS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $344.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 638,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 833,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 631,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 444,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 627,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 417,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

