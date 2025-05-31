Michelle D. Stalick Sells 795 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.32 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 124.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 889,570 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 408.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 655,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 106.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 611,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

