Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Decreases By 54.2%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 105,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BKYI stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 3,124.77% and a negative net margin of 72.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

