Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.91. Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 2,853,783 shares changing hands.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.37 million during the quarter.

About Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.