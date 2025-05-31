Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $16.37. Starz Entertainment shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 4,503 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRZ. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

