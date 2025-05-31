Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 92,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 43,497 shares.The stock last traded at $32.35 and had previously closed at $32.34.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,086,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,874 shares during the period.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

