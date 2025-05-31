XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $20.32. XPeng shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 1,550,461 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa America cut XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get XPeng alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XPeng

XPeng Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.64.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 651.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.