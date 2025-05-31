Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.22, but opened at $135.92. Live Nation Entertainment shares last traded at $136.55, with a volume of 845,737 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,374 shares of company stock worth $5,815,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

