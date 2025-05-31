Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.05. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 7,687,752 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,170.90. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 100,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $692,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 161,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,231.44. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $3,844,042. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
