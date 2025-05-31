Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.05. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 7,687,752 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,170.90. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 100,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $692,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 161,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,231.44. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $3,844,042. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.