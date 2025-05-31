Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the April 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

