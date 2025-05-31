Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expands By 136.2%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Biodesix Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. The business had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Biodesix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biodesix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,179,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,736,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 154,937 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 771,187 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 15.7% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 549,121 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Management LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

