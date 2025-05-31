Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the April 30th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) by 661.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,232 shares during the quarter. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRNY opened at $42.77 on Friday. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

