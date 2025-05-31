Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,148,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 131,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $182.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.