Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

