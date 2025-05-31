California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

