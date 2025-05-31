Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 2,862 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,274,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 240,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $590.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $558.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

