Global Financial Private Client LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EBND stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.