Global Financial Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after buying an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after acquiring an additional 763,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AXON opened at $743.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $755.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.57 and a 200 day moving average of $610.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.73.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total transaction of $6,149,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 308,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,947,363.34. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.