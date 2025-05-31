Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New $484,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.57. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.