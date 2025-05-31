California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,471.02. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock worth $1,227,181 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

