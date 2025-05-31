QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

