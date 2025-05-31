SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $452,000.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MYMJ stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The SPDR SSgA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

